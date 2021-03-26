STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-graft body likely to summon Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu

It may be recalled here that acting on complaints received from a few devotees, sleuths of ACB along with Vigilance department conducted surprise raids at the temple on February 18.

Published: 26th March 2021 10:33 AM

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have expedited investigation in the irregularities reported at seven wings of Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. As part of it, the ACB officials are exploring all possibilities to summon temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu to record his statement on alleged irregularities. 

It may be recalled here that acting on complaints received from a few devotees, sleuths of ACB along with Vigilance department conducted surprise raids at the temple on February 18. The officials continued their raids for the next two days and verified the records at prasadam counter, saree auction counter, ticket counter, sanitation, protocol section, IT and security system. 

After examining the records, the officials had submitted a preliminary report on the irregularities to the State government. Following which, the endowments department on February 23 suspended 16 temple staff including five superintendent rank officials for the alleged irregularities. 

In order to streamline the temple administration, Suresh Babu transferred 11 staffers on March 21 owing to allegations of corruption. Sources said that officials are exploring all possibilities to question Suresh Babu and take his statement on the irregularities in the tender process before preparing their final report to be 
submitted to the State government.

Comments

