Speed up land acquisition process for Gunadala Road Over Bridge: Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz directed officials concerned to speed up land acquisition for construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Gunadala and flood protection wall on the banks of River Krishna. The Collector was speaking at a review meeting held with the officials of revenue, municipal, irrigation and R&B at his camp office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said that completion of ROB near Gunadala will ease traffic congestion to some extent in the city. Keeping this in view, revenue and R&B officials should speed up land acquisition and begin the construction works soon.

Giving details of the works, he said that 2,550 sq metres of land was acquired in the first phase of construction works relating to ROB near Gunadala and Rs 2.10 crore was given as compensation to the victims.

He said that the State government has recently sanctioned Rs 15 crore as compensation to land owners for acquiring 27 cents of private land on Eluru Road and 114 houses built on encroached lands. Instructions were given to the officials concerned to provide compensation at the earliest.

When it comes to the construction of flood protection wall on the banks of River Krishna, the officials informed Imtiaz that 575 encroachments were identified.

Imtiaz directed the irrigation, revenue and municipal officials to identify alternative site for the encroachers who built houses and forward the same to the State government. Already a communication in this regard was sent to the encroachers, he informed.

VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, Irrigation superintending engineer Narasimha Murthy, R&B executive engineer Krishna Naik and other officials were present.

