Monitor sale of alcohol-based hand sanitiser: Vijayawada police chief B Sreenivasulu to pharmacists

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With reporting of two deaths due to consumption of alcohol-based hand sanitiser in the past one week, Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu on Friday conducted a review meeting with pharmacists and station house officers.

Sreenivasulu told both pharmacists and police to monitor sale of sanitiser. He sought the help of medical shop owners and asked them to create awareness among those who are consuming sanitiser as a substitute to alcohol. He warned of stern action against pharmacists if they flout rules by selling unbranded sanitiser to customers.

"Sanitisers have to be purchased from licensed companies. We urge public to inform the police control room or a local police station when they find people purchasing sanitisers beyond their requirement," said the Commissioner. He said that alcoholics will be sent to deaddiction centres with the help of village and ward volunteers.

North Zone ACP Shaik Shaanu conducted counselling for a few youngsters in Ajit Singh Nagar who were addicted to ganja and other sedatives. She referred the addicts to NGO Health Care and Social Welfare Society to wean them away from drugs.