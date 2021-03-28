STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Robo Sand': An alternative to tackle sand shortage

VR Siddhartha Engineering College Dean Dr Panduranga Rao said that they have scientifically proven that ‘Robo Sand’ can be used as an alternative to tackle sand shortage. 

Published: 28th March 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VR Siddhartha Engineering College Dean Dr Panduranga Rao said that they have scientifically proven that ‘Robo Sand’ can be used as an alternative to tackle sand shortage. 
He was speaking at a session organised by Vijayawada Chapter of CREDAI on ‘Investigation of Usage M-Sand and Stone Dust’ held here on Saturday. 

Panduranga Rao said that the shortage of sand was increasing day by day and even several ongoing projects were progressing at a slow pace. Taking a serious note of the issue, the college team conducted a special research in collaboration with CREDAI to prevent sand shortage using M-Sand for construction activities.

For instance, the college management has constructed a structure using M-Sand and many other constructions have already taken place in Vijayawada as well as in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. 
CREDAI Vijayawada Chapter president RV Swamy, secretary D Ram Babu and others were present.

