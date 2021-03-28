'Robo Sand': An alternative to tackle sand shortage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VR Siddhartha Engineering College Dean Dr Panduranga Rao said that they have scientifically proven that ‘Robo Sand’ can be used as an alternative to tackle sand shortage.

He was speaking at a session organised by Vijayawada Chapter of CREDAI on ‘Investigation of Usage M-Sand and Stone Dust’ held here on Saturday.

Panduranga Rao said that the shortage of sand was increasing day by day and even several ongoing projects were progressing at a slow pace. Taking a serious note of the issue, the college team conducted a special research in collaboration with CREDAI to prevent sand shortage using M-Sand for construction activities.

For instance, the college management has constructed a structure using M-Sand and many other constructions have already taken place in Vijayawada as well as in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

CREDAI Vijayawada Chapter president RV Swamy, secretary D Ram Babu and others were present.