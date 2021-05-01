STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
He supplies delicious meals to Covid-19 patients in home isolation

Satish said they are here to help the Covid-19 patients in home isolation and do not have means to proper meal.

Satish Savitri Sarella packing food for the Covid-19 patients I Express

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Are you in home quarantine, living alone and finding it difficult to meet your food requirements. Don’t worry, Satish Savitri Sarella and his team have been helping Covid-19 patients in home isolation recover from Covid-19 by providing hot and delicious meals to their doorsteps. 38-year-old  Satish Savitri Sarella started Future-India Foundation with his close friends to help those in distress and in need of food during home quarantine. Sarella understands because he faced a similar situation. 

Satish found it difficult to cook food when he was under home isolation in April. “It all began when I tested positive for the virus in the first week of April.  After sending my wife and daughter to my in-laws house, I started cooking food.  I am such a bad cook. It’s difficult for single or elderly people to get good food when you lock yourself in a room, fighting with the virus. That’s the time when I decided to help those in home quarantine and started Future-India Foundation,” Satish explained.  

Currently, his team is active in Vijayawada, Eluru and Jangareddigudem of West Godavari district. “We are providing food to Covid-19 at their doorsteps,” he said. Satish works as a superintendent (Vigilance) in the Animal Husbandry department. “Initially, I was the only person delivering food packets to those who requested them through Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. Later, a few of my friends joined in. People from different walks of life have also joined in now. Everyone takes an active part in delivering the food packets— breakfast, lunch and dinner—to those in home isolation. We do not accept donations; we spend from our salaries,” he said.

Satish said they are here to help the Covid-19 patients in home isolation and do not have means to proper meal. “This service is only for Covid-19 patients. If you need food, please contact us on 8317553253,” Satish said, signing off.

