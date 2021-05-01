STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man smothers daughter to death with a pillow 

Commits crime in a fit of rage over disagreement with wife: Cops 

Published: 01st May 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a gruesome incident, a 35-year-old man suffocates his seven-year-old daughter by allegedly smothering her to death at his residence in Kothapet under Two Town police station limits on Friday.According to the police, the accused was identified as Jagupalli Raja (35), an employee at a private medical shop. He admitted that he committed the crime in a fit of rage over a disagreement with his wife. Raja reportedly had financial disputes with his wife Yugandhari after he left his job due to personal reasons. 

Vexed with his behaviour, Yugandhari decided to hold a discussion with both the families on Sunday (May 2) regarding the issue. When Yugandhari went to her mother’s house, which is in the same locality along with their daughter, Raja her called up and told her to leave the daughter home. 

After dropping her with Raja, she left for her mother’s house. In a fit of rage, he smothered his daughter to death with a pillow. Hours later when Yugandhari returned home, she noticed the girl was unconscious and immediately rushed her to the hospital with the help of locals where the doctors pronounced her dead, the police said. 

Based on the complaint filed by Yugandhari, the Two Town police booked a complaint. “A case has been booked under Section 302 (murder) against him and he was arrested. He will be produced in the court on Saturday,” the police said. 

