STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Four vendors caught using artificial ripeners at Nunna mango market

The samples were collected and sent to the laboratory for scientific analysis to check the presence of artificial ripening chemicals.

Published: 07th May 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Food safety officials during raids at Nunna market near Vijayawada on Thursday.

Food safety officials during raids at Nunna market near Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Food safety officials conducted surprise raids at Nunna mango market on Thursday and caught four vendors red-handed using calcium carbide to artificially ripen the fruits.

Acting on a tipoff, a team of officials led by food safety controller N Purnachandra Rao conducted raided the shops and recovered a few sachets of ethylene in cartons sold by the vendors.

"Sachets flashing Chinese ethylene powder were found in mango cartons to artificially ripen the fruit. Earlier, sachets of carbide powder were being used for ripening. Ethylene is widely used for ripening fruits.  But we don’t know much about the powder," Purnachandra Rao said.

The samples were collected and sent to the laboratory for scientific analysis to check the presence of artificial ripening chemicals.

Raids will be continued for the next couple of days and stern action will be taken against the vendors if they continue to ripen the fruits using chemicals, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nunna Mango Market
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp