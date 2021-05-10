STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops act tough against curfew violators in Vijayawada

35 cases filed against shops, establishments for flouting norms; 46,000 face mask violation cases booked

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police have placed strict restrictions across Vijayawada and many establishments were penalised for violating prohibitory orders during the partial curfew restrictions issued by the State government.The government, in the wake of a spurt in Covid-19 positive cases in April, has imposed a partial curfew restrictions from May 5 to 18 in the State. Under the restrictions, all commercial establishments will close by 12 noon and vehicles on inter-State borders will be allowed during 6 am to 12 noon. 

As a part of enforcement duties, the police are acting tough against those flouting the partial lockdown norms. Not only do the violators have to pay the fine, but cases are also being filed against them under the Disaster Management Act.Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu said 35 cases have been registered against shops and establishments for violating rules in the past two days and 46,000 cases were booked against commuters for not wearing face masks in public places. 

“Staff in the concerned police stations are conducting ground level visits to make sure all the shops are closed by 12 noon. Those found violating the restrictions will be dealt with strictly under the law,” he said. The police are also sensitising people and making announcements from vehicle-mounted public address systems in densely populated areas urging them to stay at home and not to venture out violating the curfew restrictions.During the curfew period (from 12 noon to 6 am the next day), all shopping malls, markets, schools, colleges, gyms, spas, swimming pools and other non-essential establishments will remain closed. An exemption has been made in the case of essential services, including medical stores and departmental stores. 

“However, the public are allowed to visit vaccination centres, banks and essential services as they remain functional during the curfew. All health services, including hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, vaccination centres will remain functional,” the Commissioner of Police explained. Appealing to the public to follow the government’s directions issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the top cop said, “People must respect the partial lockdown norms and display social responsibility. It is high time they understood the purpose of curfew restrictions and cooperate with the police in containing the virus effectively,” he urged. 

Meanwhile, a meeting was held with the ambulance drivers’ associations of Vijayawada. They were warned of dire consequences for demanding exorbitant prices from Covid-19 patients. Appealing them to rise up to the occasion, the police told the ambulance drivers not to collect unaffordable prices from people for shifting Covid-19 patients or bodies of Covid-19 victims to their homes or burial grounds. “Action would be initiated against those who collect excess money from Covid-19 patients/people. We are facing a tough situation and everyone needs to display integrity, empathy and humanity,” drivers were told. 

