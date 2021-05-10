Police perform last rites of septuagenarian

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Displaying its humane side, the Krishna district police performed the last rites of a septuagenarian, who died due to Covid-19, while another died of a heart attack even as villagers refused to touch the bodies and families refused to perform the last rites on Sunday, in two separate incidents. In the first incident, A Kondur police received information that a septuagenarian residing in Madhavaram of A Kondur mandal succumbed to Covid-19 and there was none to carry the body up to the burial grounds and perform the last rites.

His family members, relatives and neighbours were scared of coming to his house for fear of contracting the infection. But when nobody turned up, the A Kondur SI T Kumar and his team did. “Wearing PPE and gloves, the police team gave a dignified farewell to the septuagenarian, which the villagers also attended. There is a need to create awareness among people not to abandon the infectees or bodies of Covid-19 victims,” SP MR Babu said.

In another incident, Veeravalli police intervened and performed the last rites of a person who died of illness in Narayanapuram village on Saturday. Though Hari Babu (name changed) died of heart attack, the villagers refused to allow his last rites to e conducted in the village. SI Madina Basha went to village and ensured the deceased got a dignified farewell.