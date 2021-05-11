Vigilance dept conducts raids on private hospital in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement directorate sleuths raided a private hospital in Chuttugunta under Machavaram PS limits after receiving complaints about collecting high fee for discharging a patient. V&E SP P Kanakaraju said they received a complaint from Y Ravi of Tadepalli. He claimed Anil Neuro and Trauma Centre in Chuttugunta demanded Rs 50,000 to discharge his cousin from the hospital on Monday. Ravi said he had already paid Rs 2 lakh advance on May 4 after the admission and alleged that hospital management are demanding Rs 2.50 lakh more as the overall estimate given to him was Rs 4 lakh.