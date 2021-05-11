STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vigilance dept conducts raids on private hospital in Vijayawada

Vigilance and Enforcement directorate sleuths raided a private hospital in Chuttugunta under Machavaram PS limits after receiving complaints about collecting high fee for discharging a patient.

Published: 11th May 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

Representational Purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement directorate sleuths raided a private hospital in Chuttugunta under Machavaram PS limits after receiving complaints about collecting high fee for discharging a patient. V&E SP P Kanakaraju said they received a complaint from Y Ravi of Tadepalli. He claimed Anil Neuro and Trauma Centre in Chuttugunta demanded Rs 50,000 to discharge his cousin from the hospital on Monday. Ravi said he had already paid Rs 2 lakh advance on May 4 after the admission and alleged that hospital management are demanding Rs 2.50 lakh more as the overall estimate given to him was Rs 4 lakh.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh private hospital raid
Comments

Comments

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

