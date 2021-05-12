Mobile teams to crack down on mask violators

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has constituted three mobile teams to penalise those not wearing face masks and failing to follow social distancing norms, while in public places. VMC Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) Geeta Bhai on Tuesday said that each team will consist of three staff who will sensitise the public about wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing. In case the public violates the Covid-19 norms, they will be penalised Rs 100 each for not wearing face mask.