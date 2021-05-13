STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nursing patients to recovery

Facing all odds, nurses working at the State Covid-19 Hospital, Vijayawada describe the difficulty of connecting Covid-19 patients with their families.

Published: 13th May 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Facing all odds, nurses working at the State Covid-19 Hospital, Vijayawada describe the difficulty of connecting Covid-19 patients with their families. One of the nurses working there, Beulah Varma spoke to TNIE about her patients and families. 

Varma, a mother of two children, joined the hospital six years ago. “I’m proud to be a nurse. From my childhood, I wanted to serve people suffering with various ailments. But times have changed since the pandemic outbreak,” Varma said. 

Asked about her experience with the patients, Varma said many patients come here with severe symptoms. “We are counselling the patients admitted in the hospital without oxygen support and imbibing confidence among them to recover from the virus,” she said.

“For me, the biggest tension was statying away from my children for two months. My husband and my parents took care of them. I stayed separately from them. Those are testing times, she said, signing off. 

