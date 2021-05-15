Man ends life fearing Covid in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 55-year-old man reportedly committed suicide fearing that he may contract coronavirus, at Srirampuram village under Reddigudem police station limits in Krishna district on late Thursday night. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Upon learning about the incident, the Reddigudem police rushed to the village and found the deceased’s body in the well. “He died by the time we arrived. The body was fished out from the well in the morning and the police and sanitation staff performed the last rites at the burial grounds, while his family members and the villagers stayed away fearing he contracted Covid-19,” Reddigudem SI Anand said.

According to Reddigudem police, the victim’s mother had tested positive a week ago and was discharged from the Covid-19 hospital a week ago. When the deceased felt Covid-19 symptoms, he got scared that he had contracted the virus and allegedly jumped into a well and drowned. “He was suffering from fever for the last three days, and suspecting that he might have been infected with the virus, ended his life,” the police said.

Suicide helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based

NGO: 040-66202000