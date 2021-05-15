STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada man caught with 14 vials of Remdesivir

Continuing the raids on black marketers, Drug Control Administration (DCA) and Vigilance officials arrested a person who was in possession of 14 Remdesivir vials, here on Friday. 

Published: 15th May 2021

Officials traced Venkatesh and found 14 vials that he would have sold for Rs 4.2 lakh.

By Express News Service

According to Krishna district flying squad in-charge J Balu, a complaint that one Polineni Venkatesh was selling COVIFOR for Rs 30,000 per vial was registered. Based on the information, the officials traced Venkatesh, and searched his residence at Ajit Singh Nagar, Vijayawada and found 14 vials that he would have sold for Rs 4.2 lakh.

“With the help of mediators, he was stocking the drugs for sale without any licence, which is in violation of Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,1940 and punishable up to 5 years imprisonment with Rs 1 lakh as fine. Also, a complaint has been filed with Ajit Singh Nagar police against the accused,” Balu said.

