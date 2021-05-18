STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation intensifies efforts to fight Covid-19

​Directing the officials to intensify measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Mayor said a 500-bed Covid isolation centre has been set up in Vambay Colony to treat the infectees.

Oxygen Tankers loaded on a train wagon

An oxygen tank at Vijayawada GGH being defrosted. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi has said the public health department officials have identified vulnerable areas where Covid-19 can spread. 

​Directing the officials to intensify measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, she said a 500-bed Covid isolation centre has been set up in Vambay Colony to treat the infectees.

In a media interaction on Monday, Bhagya Lakshmi said that a 50-bed Covid-19 Care Centre was opened recently to treat the infected VMC employees. 

A 30-bed CCC will be also opened at Sheikh Raja Hospital in One Town. She further said that Covid-19 sample collection centres were set up at five locations in a bid to avoid large gatherings.

“We have intensified spraying of disinfectants in areas where Covid-19 positive cases were reported. These include Ajith Singh Nagar (353), Bhavanipuram (424), Krishna Lanka (443), JD Nagar (403), Gunadala (275), Vidyadharapuram (184), Labbipet (164), Chitti Nagar (177), Ramalingeswara Nagar (125) and Machavaram (129). Disinfectant is being sprayed twice a week in areas where positive cases are reported,” Bhagya Lakshmi said.

As many as 294 persons out of 872 in the district died of the virus since the outbreak of the Covid-19. Instructions have been issued to the VMC staff to take all precautions, while attending to their duties.

The 4,000 sanitation workers were provided with protective gear such as face masks, gloves and sanitiser. The civic body has arranged a sample collection centre at CVR High School, Governorpet also.

