16-yr-old donates medical equipment worth Rs 37 lakh

The youngster is also planning to install a medical oxygen plant in Nuzvid.

Published: 26th May 2021 09:16 AM

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In his attempt to strengthen healthcare in rural areas amid rising Covid- 19 cases, a 16-year-old has donated 56 oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment to hospitals and health centres in Nuzvid and Gudivada mandals of Krishna district. Arya Hanumara is an 11th grader at Francis Parker High School, San Diego, California, and has a close association with Krishna district as his father, Ravi Hanumara, hails from Peyyeru village of Mudenepalli mandal and mother Mallampali Mani Manjari, a dentist by profession, is from Nuzvid.

Through his non-profit organization Live For Laughter, he collected over 50,000 US dollars (around Rs 37 lakh) from friends, family and organisations through ‘Go- Fund’, a crowdfunding platform, and donated oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, pulse oximeters, PPE, medicines to hospitals. “It all started after a discussion on how people in our natives are being subjected to serious problems in Covid-19 treatment. He came up with a plan to help the people by supplying the necessary medical equipment,” said Arya’s mother.

The youngster is also planning to install a medical oxygen plant in Nuzvid. “I used to visit my grandparents during summers. Realising the gravity of the situation in India, I have decided to do as much as I can to help out during these tough times. I am determined to make an impact and help out the villages I have spent months growing up in. With the money collected, our team donated the equipment to hospitals and healthcare centers. We are also planning to set up a medical oxygen plant and supply oxygen to government hospitals in rural villages for free,” Arya told TNIE.

