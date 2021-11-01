STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public sector banks observe Vigilance Awareness Week

The staff members of the bank actively participated in the walkathon and parade at Bandar Road with banners, placards and raised slogans against corruption. 

Published: 01st November 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

The programme was inaugurated by A Uday Bhaskar Reddy, circle head-DGM.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Punjab National Bank observed Vigilance Awareness Week with the theme Independent India @75 Self Reliance with integrity. PNB, circle office Vijayawada organised a walkathon to sensitise public about vigilance awareness programme for eradication of corruption and building a new nation in the society. The staff members of the bank actively participated in the walkathon and parade at Bandar Road with banners, placards and raised slogans against corruption. 

The programme was inaugurated by A Uday Bhaskar Reddy, circle head-DGM. He administered the integrity pledge to all the staff members. Uday Bhaskar Reddy enlightened the staff members about the Vigilance Awareness Week.The regional office of Union Bank of India in Machilipatnam also conducted a walkathon led by DGM Srinivas and AGM Pothuraju. The  DGM explained the importance of vigilance and being vigilant in business and day-to-day life.

