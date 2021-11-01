Two interstate burglars held

VIJAYAWADA: Inagudur police on Sunday arrested two inter-state burglars who stole gold under the pretext of polishing the ornaments. Police recovered Rs 1.2 lakh worth gold ornaments from their possession. Machilipatnam DSP Masoom Basha said the two accused - Mukesh Kumar and Umesh Yadav - hail from a village in Bihar. The accused convinced a woman to give them her gold chain for polishing and then fled from the spot.
