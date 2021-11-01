STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Two interstate burglars held

Inagudur police on Sunday arrested two inter-state burglars who stole gold under the pretext of polishing the ornaments. 

Published: 01st November 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Inagudur police on Sunday arrested two inter-state burglars who stole gold under the pretext of polishing the ornaments. Police recovered Rs 1.2 lakh worth gold ornaments from their possession. Machilipatnam DSP Masoom Basha said the two accused - Mukesh Kumar and Umesh Yadav - hail from a village in Bihar.  The accused convinced a woman to give them her gold chain for polishing and then fled from the spot. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inter-state burglars
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp