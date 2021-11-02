STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rly staffer bags 2nd place in tourney

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  K Sampath Kumar, a technician for the electrical maintenance department at the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR)  was a runner up in the All India Open Seniors  Tennis Tournament held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Monday. 

The competition was held in an open senior category with all the participants above the age of 35 years. 
Sampath Kumar reached the final of the open competition by defeating four opponents in the prelims stage for  the same age category.Unfortunately, in the final round, he lost to Dr Patnaik from Orissa. 

All India Tennis Association, Secretary Radha Krishna presented mementos to both the winners and runners up. Divisional sports officer T Valleswara Babji congratulated Sampath Kumar for bagging the second place in open tournament.

