Nunna police arrest 3, suspect role of biz partners in realtor’s murder

VIJAYAWADA: Nunna police suspect that financial disputes in the business were the reason behind the murder of real-estate agent and builder Peethala Appala Raju. The realtor was found murdered at his residence on Monday.

Based on CCTV camera footage, so far, the police have taken three people into custody and are interrogating them.The police initially carried out their investigation suspecting that his wife might have resorted to the extreme step. However, reportedly that doesn’t not seem to be the case. Appala Raju and his wife separated a few years ago, but Raju did not stop visiting her house in Visakhapatnam.

“There were some issues between the couple during their marital break-up. After Raju fulfilled his responsibilities of getting his daughter married and handing over the properties, the couple decided to part ways amicably. Raju stayed in Vijayawada, looking over his construction business,” police explained.

The cops also suspected the hand of his business partners behind the crime.

“We are collecting all the details pertaining to his business and monitoring the movements of people who Raju used to meet in Vijayawada,” police added. “The accused seems to have conducted a recce before committing the crime as they have not left any clue at the crime scene. Motive and weapons used for the murder are yet to be ascertained,” police told.