STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Nunna police arrest 3, suspect role of biz partners in realtor’s murder

Based on CCTV camera footage, so far, the police have taken three people into custody and are interrogating them.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Suryamani's associate Amit Kumar was also apprehended for impersonating an engineer of the Works Department (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Nunna police suspect that financial disputes in the business were the reason behind the murder of real-estate agent and builder Peethala Appala Raju. The realtor was found murdered at his residence on Monday. 

Based on CCTV camera footage, so far, the police have taken three people into custody and are interrogating them.The police initially carried out their investigation suspecting that his wife might have resorted to the extreme step. However, reportedly that doesn’t not seem to be the case.  Appala Raju and his wife separated a few years ago, but Raju did not stop visiting her house in Visakhapatnam. 

“There were some issues between the couple during their marital break-up. After Raju fulfilled his responsibilities of getting his daughter married and handing over the properties, the couple decided to part ways amicably. Raju stayed in Vijayawada, looking over his construction business,” police explained. 
The cops also suspected the hand of his business partners behind the crime. 

“We are collecting all the details pertaining to his business and monitoring the movements of people who Raju used to meet in Vijayawada,” police added. “The accused seems to have conducted a recce before committing the crime as they have not left any clue at the crime scene. Motive and weapons used for the murder are yet to be ascertained,” police told.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peethala Appala Raju murder realtor
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp