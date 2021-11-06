Over 2000 cases filed under Excise Act

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police have filed as many as 2,619 cases under the Excise Act and arrested 4,086 people for smuggling liquor (both duty paid and non-duty paid) from 2019 to November 4 this year. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Vijayawada city police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu said a total of 1,55,118 bottles of liquor have been seized and 113 vehicles out of a total of 1,419 vehicles used for transporting the liquor were auctioned, thereby fetching revenue to the government coffers.

He further stated that the city police had acted tough against liquor smuggling during the Covid-19 induced lockdown. “We also opened suspect sheets against repeat offenders,” CP Sreenivasulu said. He further added that 989 cases alone were registered in this year with the help of Special Enforcement Bureau. Stating that Vijayawada police is observing zero tolerance towards smuggling, peddling and consumption of ganja and other drugs, the CP informed that a total of 252 cases were registered from 2019 and 8,274 kgs ganja worth Rs 8.13 crore was seized.

“In a first of its kind, the city police held anti-drug awareness programmes in schools and colleges to explain the evil effects of consuming ganja and other drugs. Around 570 ganja smokers were identified, counselled and even sent to rehabilitation centres. Thanks to these centres, most of them have reformed,” Sreenivasulu claimed.

Additionally, police filed 407 cases against 604 people under the charges of storing and selling banned tobacco products in the city. “We have seized Rs 6.3 crore worth gutka and other tobacco products from the accused. Stringent action would be initiated against those who violate rules and sell banned tobacco products,” he warned.

In addition, 18 rowdy-sheeters were externed for six months for creating law and order disturbances in the city and 132 were bounded under section 107 of CrPC. As many as 3,132 were booked under Section 110 of CrPC and new history sheets have been opened against 607 persons.

The city police commissioner also requested political parties to cooperate with the police to ensure peaceful conduct of local body elections in Kondapalli. He reiterated that Vijayawada city has nothing to do with the heroin seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat.

8,274 kgs ganja seized

