Overturning car knocks down bike, kills 2 riders

VIJAYAWADA: Two youngsters died on the spot on Thursday in a road accident near Kapavaram village in Pamarru mandal. A car crashed into the motorcycle after colliding with a divider on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Kameshwar Reddy (24) and Modugula Umakanth (20), were residents of Kaza village in Movva mandal. In the mishap, three persons in the car were also injured and admitted to a government hospital.

According to Pamarru police, the incident happened at around 12 noon on Thursday, when the car heading towards Pamarru from Machilipatnam lost its control and turned turtle. It crashed into the road divider and rammed into the motorcycle. Both Kameshwar Reddy and Umakanth died on the spot.

Noticing the incident, passersby rushed to the spot and rescued the three people in the car. They were shifted to Machilipatnam Government Hospital and later referred to Vijayawada GGH for better treatment. A case has been registered under section 304 A of IPC and investigation is on. “We are collecting details of the incident to ascertain if the person was driving negligently or was under the influence of alcohol,” police said. Bodies were sent to Machilipatnam GGH for postmortem.