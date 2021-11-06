Seminar on micro services & its implementation held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The computer sciences and engineering department of the RVR & JC College of Engineering held a seminar on ‘Micro services and its implementation’ for the students of IV and IV B Tech on Friday. Director and Principal Consultant of Glarimy Technology Services, Bengaluru, K Krishna Mohan, who was the speaker at the seminar said usage of micro and web services have increased manifold and they play a key role in the future. He explained about the programming methods related to micro and web services and how to use them. College president Dr Rayapati Srinivas lauded the students who took part in the event.