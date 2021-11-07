Benz Circle Flyover-II may be thrown open to public on November 14; trial run held

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) conducted a trial run on the much-awaited Benz Circle flyover-II in the city on Saturday. Heavy vehicles and cars were allowed to ply on the 2.47 km flyover constructed at an estimated cost of `88 crore from Benz Circle to Ramesh Hospital Centre. Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are likely to inaugurate the project on November 14.

Lakshmi Infrastructure and Developers Private Limited (LIDPL) was entrusted with the task of executing the flyover-II which is a part of the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam Highway expansion works taken up at an estimated cost of `747 crore. Around `88 crore was spent on the construction of flyover-2 between Skew Bridge Junction and Novotel Hotel. It is aimed at reducing the traffic congestion on the NH-16, especially near Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent and Ramesh Hospital junction.

In October 2020, Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of Vijayawada-Machilipatnam section of NH-65.Deputy project manager Brahamaiah said Benz Circle flyover-I was constructed at a cost of `82 crore, while around `88 crore has been spent for flyover-II. Interestingly, flyover-II was completed six months before the scheduled time with the support of government and construction labourers, he added.

Highlighting the features of the newly-constructed flyover, the project manager explained that noise bearers have been installed on both sides of the retaining walls of the flyover-II which will cut the noise produced by vehicles.