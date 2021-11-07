STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Gajula Mahotsavam held at Kanaka Durga temple

The temple was decorated with garlands of colourful bangles in the sanctum sanctorum, the possession idol of the presiding deity on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. 

Published: 07th November 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Goddess Kanaka Durga in Mahishasura Mardhini avatar on day nine of Dasara | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri celebrated Gajula Mahotsavam, where the temple premises are decorated with over 2 lakh colourful bangles on the occasion of Karthika Suddha Vidiya and Yama Dwitiya on Saturday. 

The temple was decorated with garlands of colourful bangles in the sanctum sanctorum, the possession idol of the presiding deity on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. Vedic committee member R Srinivasa Sastry said Gajula Mahotsavam is observed on the occasion of Yama Dwitiya, where Lord Yama, the God of death, visited his sister’s house three days after Diwali festival, and partook meals prepared by his sister and blessed her to live a long life with her husband. Hence, this day is regarded as Yama Dwitiya. “It has become a tradition for brothers to partake meals prepared by their sisters,” Vedic committee member R Srinivasa Sastry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Durga puja Gajula Mahotsavam
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp