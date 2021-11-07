Gajula Mahotsavam held at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri celebrated Gajula Mahotsavam, where the temple premises are decorated with over 2 lakh colourful bangles on the occasion of Karthika Suddha Vidiya and Yama Dwitiya on Saturday.

The temple was decorated with garlands of colourful bangles in the sanctum sanctorum, the possession idol of the presiding deity on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. Vedic committee member R Srinivasa Sastry said Gajula Mahotsavam is observed on the occasion of Yama Dwitiya, where Lord Yama, the God of death, visited his sister’s house three days after Diwali festival, and partook meals prepared by his sister and blessed her to live a long life with her husband. Hence, this day is regarded as Yama Dwitiya. “It has become a tradition for brothers to partake meals prepared by their sisters,” Vedic committee member R Srinivasa Sastry said.