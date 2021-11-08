STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
District-level assessment committee constituted for Good Samaritan awards

On receipt of the approved proposals from the district committee, the transport commissioner will credit the award money directly into the bank account of the person nominated for the award.

If a Good Samaritan saves life of 1 or more victims of a single fatal accident, the award will be Rs 5000. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration has constituted a committee to present Good Samaritan awards to individuals, who come to the rescue of road accident victim by rushing them to hospital within the ‘golden hour’ of the mishap. 

Orders in this regard were issued by the Collector J Nivas on Sunday. The Collector will be the chairman of the committee, while Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal and Chief Medical Officer M Sushasini will be the members and Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra will be member secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Nivas said that Rs 5,000 cash prizes will be awarded to each Good Samaritan per event and Rs  1 lakh each along with a certificate and trophy will be issued by Ministry of Road Transport and National Highway (MoRTH) in New Delhi during National Highway Safety Month. 

The Collector said that after receiving communication to the police station or hospital, the committee will review and approve the proposals on a monthly basis. Approved nominations will be forwarded to the Commissioner of Transport for the required payment along with the bank account details of the person nominated for the award. 

On receipt of the approved proposals from the district committee, the transport commissioner will credit the award money directly into the bank account of the person nominated for the award. The commissioner will send a report to MoRTH for monthly reimbursement of the amount spent under the Scheme. The commissioner will upload the details of Good Samaritan on MoRTH Portal.

