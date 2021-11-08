STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna SP stops train for inspection after surprise visit to railway station

However, sources claimed that the policemen forcibly stopped the train from beginning its journey on time to let SP Siddharth Kaushal conduct the surprise checks.

Published: 08th November 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Siddharth Kaushal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the measures to ensure safety of train passengers, Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal conducted a surprise inspection at Machilipatnam railway station on Sunday, and personally inspected Machilipatnam-Secunderabad Special train. 

Due to this, the train was detained for more than 15 minutes thus delaying the train schedule, alleged the railway officials. However, Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal clarified that nobody in the train was inconvenienced and passengers’ safety and security was ensured. “There were reports of suspicious objects/movement in the train. The visit was part of an inspection to ensure the safety of passengers,” the SP claimed. 

However, sources claimed that the policemen forcibly stopped the train from beginning its journey on time to let SP Siddharth Kaushal conduct the surprise checks. Police teams along with dog squads reached the railway station around 3 pm and the Machilipatnam DSP Masum Basha allegedly ordered the railway staff to revert the train’s signal from green to red when it was set to chug out of the station at 3.15 pm.When TNIE contacted, railway officials were unable for comment on the incident.

‘Reports of suspicious movement’

Krishna SP clarified that nobody in the train was inconvenienced and passengers safety and security was ensured during the surprise check. “There were reports of suspicious objects/movement in the train and was checked. It was part of a check to ensure safety of passengers,” he said.

