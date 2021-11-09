‘Remarkable change seen in people sent for rehabilitation’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a part of the anti-drug campaign, Vijayawada deputy commissioner of police (DCP- 1, Law and Order) V Harshavardhan Raju on Monday, November 8, 2021, conducted an awareness drive for those who were caught peddling and consuming ganja.

Their parents were also asked to attend the counselling session held at the City Armed Reserve Grounds. The parents were asked to monitor the activities of their children. Explaining the harmful effects of consuming ganja and other harmful sedatives, the DCP warned of severe action against those who repeatedly commit such crimes. Harshavardhan Raju added that repeat offenders would be booked under the NDPS Act.

“With the help of NGOs and psychiatrists, we are providing counselling for students and parents to bring change in them. Youngsters are easily attracted towards ganja. However, we have noticed a remarkable change among people who were sent to rehabilitation centres,” the DCP said.