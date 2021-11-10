STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Asst regional passport officer gets PhD in Law

An Assistant Passport Officer attached to the Regional Passport Office in Vijayawada was awarded a PhD degree in Law by the Sri Venkateswara University here on Tuesday. 

Published: 10th November 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An Assistant Passport Officer attached to the Regional Passport Office in Vijayawada was awarded a PhD degree in Law by the Sri Venkateswara University here on Tuesday. Palepogu Ashok Kumar was awarded the degree for his thesis, “Law of Passports in India -- A Critical Study”, prepared and submitted under the guidance of Professor T Sita Kumari, Head of the Department of Law at the Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam (SPMVV).

“My research findings on the topic reveal that the Digi Locker app introduced by the Government of India will remove the bottlenecks that applicants face, besides easing the police verification process,” Kumar explained. During his career spanning over 30 years, Kumar held several positions at the Regional Passport Offices in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assistant Passport Officer Regional Passport Office PhD degree
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp