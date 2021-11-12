STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Agriculture & AI can create wonders’

Published: 12th November 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  On the inaugural ceremony of Agriculture B.Sc (Hons) course at Vignan’s Deemed To be University, director for agriculture and horticulture Dr T Ramesh Babu noted that it would be no exaggeration to say that wonders can be created when agriculture will come together with AI and machine learning. 

Varsity chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah graced the event as a chief guest and appreciated each and every student who came forward to join the newly inaugurated course. “When conventional methods of agriculture are glued with technological advancements, the crop yield can get better,” Dr Rathiah noted. He said agriculture is the new path for each and every youngster who is looking for a bright future. Keeping this in mind, Vignan has introduced Agriculture B.Sc (Hons) degree in this academic year, the chairman added.

Varsity Vice-Chancellor Dr MYS Prasad said the University has developed an innovative curriculum for the course to sort out the challenges and help the agriculture community and the society at large.“As the University has expertise in emerging areas like AI, IoT and also specially agriculture technology, we have integrated these skills into the curriculum to produce competent professionals in the field of agriculture,” he stated.

TAGS
agriculture and horticulture Vignan AI and machine learning
Comments

