Krishna district Collector J Nivas asks engineers to adopt welfare hostels

Besides that, Nivas also asked officials to focus on providing quality education for the students.

Published: 12th November 2021 08:24 AM

Krishna district Collector J Nivas

Krishna district Collector J Nivas (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district Collector J Nivas has come up with an initiative to implement ‘Marupu’ programme, which aims to improve basic amenities and toilet facilities in welfare hostels. The same programme was successfully implemented in Srikakulam district when he was serving as the Collector there. 

In a review meeting held with officials of various departments here on Thursday, Nivas gave a PowerPoint presentation explaining the implementation of the programme. Stating that the district has a total of 150 welfare hostels, he called on assistant engineers from Panchayat Raj, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Social Welfare and Rural Water Supply (RWS) departments to adopt one hostel each and improve basic amenities and toilets that will be useful for the next three decades. He assured that necessary funds will be provided from his side for the same.

Besides that, Nivas also asked officials to focus on providing quality education for the students. He directed them to prepare estimates in this regard and complete it in the next six months.   Joint Collector K Mohan Kumar, Panchayat Raj superintendent engineer Veera Swamy, Social Welfare joint director K Saraswati and others were also present.

