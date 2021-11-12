Police seize 2.68 kg ganja, arrest three of same family

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Kuchipudi police nabbed three people belonging to the same family from Nidumolu village in Krishna district for illegal transportation of ganja. They seized 2.68 kgs of ganja, Rs 11,000 cash, a motorcycle and four cell phones from them.

Avanigadda DSP Mehaboob Basha said as part of the anti-drug smuggling drive being carried out in Movva mandal, the police have intensified vigil on youngsters who were consuming ganja and other narcotics.

Upon receiving information about the illegal transportation of ganja, a team of officials led by Challapalli CI G Srinivas carried out checks in Nidumolu village and found the ganja.

The three accused, identified as Md Rafi (39), Abdul Aziz (39) and Shahnaz Begum (32), were selling ganja along the road after procuring it from their relative Bibi Rehmat. At present, Bibi is absconding but will be arrested at the earliest, the DSP said.