STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Police seize 2.68 kg ganja, arrest three of same family

The Kuchipudi police nabbed three people belonging to the same family from Nidumolu village in Krishna district for illegal transportation of ganja.

Published: 12th November 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Kuchipudi police nabbed three people belonging to the same family from Nidumolu village in Krishna district for illegal transportation of ganja. They seized 2.68 kgs of ganja, Rs 11,000 cash, a motorcycle and four cell phones from them. 

Avanigadda DSP Mehaboob Basha said as part of the anti-drug smuggling drive being carried out in Movva mandal, the police have intensified vigil on youngsters who were consuming ganja and other narcotics. 

Upon receiving information about the illegal transportation of ganja, a team of officials led by Challapalli CI G Srinivas  carried out checks in Nidumolu village and found the ganja. 

The three accused, identified as Md Rafi (39), Abdul Aziz (39) and Shahnaz Begum (32), were selling ganja along the road after procuring it from their relative Bibi Rehmat. At present, Bibi is absconding but will be arrested at the earliest, the DSP said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja Kuchipudi police illegal transportation
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp