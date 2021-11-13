32-yr-old found dead, probe on to identify cause

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 32-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Gandrayi village of Jaggayyapet mandal on Friday. According to Kanchikacherla police, the incident came to light on Friday morning when the family members of the deceased, identified as Marthi Lakshmi, found her hanging in her home.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Jaggayyapeta GGH for postmortem. In the preliminary investigation, police found that Lakshmi and her husband were having disputes and living separately. “She might have committed suicide due to marital issues. A case has been registered and investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step,” police said.