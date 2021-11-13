STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

32-yr-old found dead, probe on to identify cause

In the preliminary investigation, police found that Lakshmi and her husband were having disputes and living separately. 

Published: 13th November 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

suicide, hangs, rope

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 32-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Gandrayi village of Jaggayyapet mandal on Friday. According to Kanchikacherla police, the incident came to light on Friday morning when the family members of the deceased, identified as Marthi Lakshmi, found her hanging in her home.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Jaggayyapeta GGH for postmortem. In the preliminary investigation, police found that Lakshmi and her husband were having disputes and living separately. “She might have committed suicide due to marital issues. A case has been registered and investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp