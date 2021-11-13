Daily wager electrocuted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 25-year-old daily wage labourer was electrocuted after he fell in an aqua pond in Vanudurru village of Mudinepalli mandal on Thursday night. The deceased identified as Bobby had reportedly migrated from Odisha to work under a contractor.

Mudinepalli police said, Bobby and another person were working near the aqua pond on Thursday night at around 9 pm, when Bobby accidentally fell into the pond and came in contact with a motor’s live wire. However, no case has been registered as Bobby’s family did not lodge any report with the police regarding the incident.