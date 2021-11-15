STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Annadanam to resume at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga Temple

The temple officials, who initially planned to provide food to around 5,000 devotees per day, will restore the service to the previous level in a phased manner. 

Published: 15th November 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga temple

Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nitya Annadanam at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada will resume on Monday to mark the beginning of Bhavani Deeksha Mahotsavams-2021.

The decision to provide food to devotees was taken at a recent board meeting, held under the chairmanship of temple trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu and executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha, as there has been a steady increase in pilgrim footfall for the past two months. 

The temple officials, who initially planned to provide food to around 5,000 devotees per day, will restore the service to the previous level in a phased manner.

"For the past few months, we are actively considering resuming Nitya Annadanam to the devotees but refrained due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the State. Following due procedures and COVID-19 safety protocols, the service will resume from Monday," the EO told The New Indian Express.

She added the programme was stopped in April, 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.  "However, we have been distributing food packets to those visiting the temple for the past one-and-a-half years," she asserted. 

For the programme, the officials have made elaborate arrangements on the second floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. 

The floor was divided into two dining halls, each of which can accommodate 300 devotees in a batch. 
Meanwhile, Koti Deepotsavam and Giri Pradakshina will be performed at the temple on Thursday and Friday, respectively. 

The EO added the annual ritual of Bhavani deeksha conferment will begin on Monday and continue till November 19; the deeksha relinquishment will be held from December 25 to December 29. It may be noted that the devotees take the 41-day Bhavani Deeksha during the auspicious month of Karthika. It is expected that around 5 lakh devotees will visit the temple for the conferment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanaka Durga temple Vijaywada temple Bhavani Deeksha Mahotsavam
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp