Annadanam to resume at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga Temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nitya Annadanam at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada will resume on Monday to mark the beginning of Bhavani Deeksha Mahotsavams-2021.

The decision to provide food to devotees was taken at a recent board meeting, held under the chairmanship of temple trust board chairman Paila Sominaidu and executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha, as there has been a steady increase in pilgrim footfall for the past two months.

The temple officials, who initially planned to provide food to around 5,000 devotees per day, will restore the service to the previous level in a phased manner.

"For the past few months, we are actively considering resuming Nitya Annadanam to the devotees but refrained due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the State. Following due procedures and COVID-19 safety protocols, the service will resume from Monday," the EO told The New Indian Express.

She added the programme was stopped in April, 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. "However, we have been distributing food packets to those visiting the temple for the past one-and-a-half years," she asserted.

For the programme, the officials have made elaborate arrangements on the second floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam.

The floor was divided into two dining halls, each of which can accommodate 300 devotees in a batch.

Meanwhile, Koti Deepotsavam and Giri Pradakshina will be performed at the temple on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The EO added the annual ritual of Bhavani deeksha conferment will begin on Monday and continue till November 19; the deeksha relinquishment will be held from December 25 to December 29. It may be noted that the devotees take the 41-day Bhavani Deeksha during the auspicious month of Karthika. It is expected that around 5 lakh devotees will visit the temple for the conferment.