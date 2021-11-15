Krishna district administration forms action plan to curb seasonal diseases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration has come up with an action plan to tackle seasonal diseases following climatic changes in the district over the last one week. Special teams were constituted to conduct a survey in the areas where people with dengue-like symptoms have been identified.

So far, 161 people have contracted dengue in the district, out of 4,781 samples collected since January. According to the district health officials, persons with dengue-like symptoms are being identified in the suburbs of Vijayawada.

Keeping this in mind, Dr Suseela, who has been appointed as district special officer, conducted a series of meetings with officials of malaria and other epidemic diseases, besides carrying out door-to-door surveys to curb the spread of seasonal diseases.

A survey conducted by the health department officials revealed that while there is a slight decline in malaria cases, there is a rise in the number of people suffering with dengue.

As many as 44 persons were affected by dengue in 2020, out of the 985 samples tested. In 2021, the number has risen to 161 out of 4,781 samples. Most of the cases are being reported in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Nuzvid and other urban areas.

Special officer Suseela urged the public to take precautions as per the change in climate. As part of preventing the spread of dengue in the district, sufficient number of rapid diagnostic (RD) kits were given to Asha workers to collect samples in high risk areas to identify malaria and dengue cases.

She directed officials to treat emergency cases at the government hospitals and arrange 108 ambulances to avoid any inconvenience to the patients. Necessary arrangements have been made to offer free treatment for patients at Arogyasri recognised and network hospitals, she said.

"People who are experiencing fever should not panic. In case of any symptoms, they should reach out to the village/ward secretariat, ANMs or Asha workers to get necessary support. Apart from that, every Friday should be observed as a Dry Day to prevent the indiscriminate breeding of mosquitoes," Suseela advised.