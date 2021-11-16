STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

2 youngsters drown in Krishna River

According to Vuyyur police, the incident happened at around 4.30 am when the youngsters along with their relatives went to the river to perform  a ritual.

Published: 16th November 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Two youngsters from a family drowned and one went missing while taking a dip in Krishna River on the occasion of Karthika Somavaram near Thotlavalluru village under Vuyyur police station limits on Monday morning. While the bodies of two were traced, search operations are underway for the third person, police said. 

According to Vuyyur police, the incident happened at around 4.30 am when the youngsters along with their relatives went to the river to perform  a ritual. Police said G Nagendra Babu drowned first while the other two - G Pawan and G Siva Nagaraju  -  were pulled by the current while trying to rescue Nagendra. 

“Upon learning about the incident, we rushed to the spot and fished out Pawan and Siva Nagaraju’s bodies. Nagendra Babu is yet to be found,” Vuyyur police inspector M Mukteswara Rao said.  A case of accidental death has been registered at Vuyyur police station and probe is on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karthika Somavaram Thotlavalluru village Two youngsters drowned
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp