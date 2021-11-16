2 youngsters drown in Krishna River

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youngsters from a family drowned and one went missing while taking a dip in Krishna River on the occasion of Karthika Somavaram near Thotlavalluru village under Vuyyur police station limits on Monday morning. While the bodies of two were traced, search operations are underway for the third person, police said.

According to Vuyyur police, the incident happened at around 4.30 am when the youngsters along with their relatives went to the river to perform a ritual. Police said G Nagendra Babu drowned first while the other two - G Pawan and G Siva Nagaraju - were pulled by the current while trying to rescue Nagendra.

“Upon learning about the incident, we rushed to the spot and fished out Pawan and Siva Nagaraju’s bodies. Nagendra Babu is yet to be found,” Vuyyur police inspector M Mukteswara Rao said. A case of accidental death has been registered at Vuyyur police station and probe is on.