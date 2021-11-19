Jyothi Surekha wins gold at Asian Archery Championship in Dhaka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha has won individual gold and mixed team silver in the 22nd Asian Archery Championship held at Dhaka in Bangladesh from November 13.

She defeated Oh Yoohyun of Korea in the finals with the score of 146-145. Surekha also defeated Kim Yunhee of Korea in the semi-final with the score of 148-143. She won mixed team Silver with Rishabh Yadav after losing to Korea in the finals with the score of 154-155.

This was her 6th Asian Championship and she has won 10 medals (4 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze) so far.