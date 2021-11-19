Vijayawada Collector directs officials to speed up investigation into SC/ST atrocity cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector J Nivas on Thursday, November 18, 2021, directed the officials concerned to speed up the investigation into cases related to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the earliest. In the last four months, around Rs 4.22 crore compensation was paid to the victims in 407 cases in the district and in another 30 cases, the relevant documents were required from the victims.

In a video conference held at his camp office here on Thursday, Nivas said that departments like police, revenue, social welfare and prosecution should work in coordination and provide speedy justice to SCs and STs.

In Krishna district, Machilipatnam court has 307 cases related to SC and ST atrocity cases, while Vijayawada Court has 133 cases under trial and similarly, 49 cases were registered under Krishna district SP limits and 30 cases under Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits.

The Collector also directed the officials concerned to observe Civil Rights Day on 30th of every month in every village across the district. SP Siddharth Kaushal said pending SC/ST atrocity cases should be resolved.