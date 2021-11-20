7-year-old dies after mother attempts suicide in Andhra's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset over the mounting debts after the death of her husband, a woman allegedly attempted suicide with her two minor daughters, at Nuzvid in Krishna district.

While the younger daughter, aged seven, succumbed at the scene, the mother and the elder daughter, aged nine, were admitted to Nuzvid government general hospital, and later to Vijayawada GGH, where their condition was reported to be stable.

The incident took place at Goduguvarigudem of the Nuzvid town late on Thursday, November 18, 2021. According to Nuzvid police, the woman, Daida Naga Lakshmi (35), drank poison-laced soft drink and asked her daughters to do so as well.

The police added Naga Lakshmi’s husband, a daily wage worker, died of Covid-19 last year. “After his demise, Naga Lakshmi took care of the family responsibilities. To make both ends meet, she became a farm labourer. With her husband’s debts mounting and pressure from her debtors, she attempted suicide,” the police added.

“While her younger daughter died on the spot, the woman and the nine-year-old were admitted to the hospital with the help of neighbours,” they said. A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)