STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

7-year-old dies after mother attempts suicide in Andhra's Krishna district

Police: Woman, eldest daughter aged nine recovering at Vijayawada govt hospital

Published: 20th November 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset over the mounting debts after the death of her husband, a woman allegedly attempted suicide with her two minor daughters, at Nuzvid in Krishna district. 

While the younger daughter, aged seven, succumbed at the scene, the mother and the elder daughter, aged nine, were admitted to Nuzvid government general hospital, and later to Vijayawada GGH, where their condition was reported to be stable.  

The incident took place at Goduguvarigudem of the Nuzvid town late on Thursday, November 18, 2021. According to Nuzvid police, the woman, Daida Naga Lakshmi (35), drank poison-laced soft drink and asked her daughters to do so as well. 

The police added Naga Lakshmi’s husband, a daily wage worker, died of Covid-19 last year. “After his demise, Naga Lakshmi took care of the family responsibilities. To make both ends meet, she became a farm labourer. With her husband’s debts mounting and pressure from her debtors, she attempted suicide,” the police added. 

“While her younger daughter died on the spot, the woman and the nine-year-old were admitted to the hospital with the help of neighbours,” they said. A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered.  

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh suicides Andhra suicide Suicide helpline Suicide support Vijayawada hospital
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp