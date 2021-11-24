Cops help passengers after bus breaks down

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna police turned Good Samaritans as they helped a group of daily wagers from Odisha whose bus broke down near Mylavaram on Monday night. The police provided food to them and gave shelter to the elderly.

Upon noticing that the sleeper bus could not be repaired even after two hours of effort and with the passengers struggling without food and water, a Road Safety vehicle driver, Chittibabu, alerted the local police, who came to their aid and provided them cooked meals.

The workers told Mylavaram sub-inspector Rambabu that they belong to Odisha and were going to Tamil Nadu to work at a construction site. They heaved a sigh of relief after the generous act of the police, who helped arrange food and shelter.

“They refrained from seeking help from passersby as they do not speak Telugu and are not familiar with the town. With the help of a mechanic, we got the bus ready and sent them to Tamil Nadu. The workers had lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 lockdown and now finally managed to get one,” said Mylavaram CI Palivela Srinu.