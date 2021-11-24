STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops help passengers after bus breaks down

The workers told Mylavaram sub-inspector Rambabu that they belong to Odisha and were going to Tamil Nadu to work at a construction site.

Published: 24th November 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna police turned Good Samaritans as they helped a group of daily wagers from Odisha whose bus broke down near Mylavaram on Monday night. The police provided food to them and gave shelter to the elderly.

Upon noticing that the sleeper bus could not be repaired even after two hours of effort and with the passengers struggling without food and water, a Road Safety vehicle driver, Chittibabu, alerted the local police, who came to their aid and provided them cooked meals. 

The workers told Mylavaram sub-inspector Rambabu that they belong to Odisha and were going to Tamil Nadu to work at a construction site. They heaved a sigh of relief after the generous act of the police, who helped arrange food and shelter. 

“They refrained from seeking help from passersby as they do not speak Telugu and are not familiar with the town. With the help of a mechanic, we got the bus ready and sent them to Tamil Nadu. The workers had lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 lockdown and now finally managed to get one,” said Mylavaram CI Palivela Srinu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Good Samaritans Krishna police bus broke down
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp