Exclusive bridal collection on display at Novotel today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To cater to the needs of the brides, HiLife Bride’s has launched a three-day exhibition to offer a shopping experience with the most fashionable, upgraded and designer series of bridal jewellery, apparel, accessories and more.

An exclusive exhibition showcasing HiLife Bride’s range of products has been set up at Novotel Varun in Vijayawada till November 27 at the Novotel Varun in Vijayawada. Aby P Dominic MD & CEO Hilife Exhibitions, said “HiLife Brides, is first and biggest of its kind bridal and wedding theme exhibition, which will have a very exclusive showcase of wedding and bridal essentials.

“HiLife Brides” will have an exclusive avenue of bridal ensemble designers, jewellers, fashion labels, wedding essential providers, separate avenue for fashion and lifestyle designers. Actress Ishwarya Vullingala, Yashna Chowdhary and Ritika Chakraborthy and top models and fashion enthusiasts graced the grand launch of the exhibition on Thursday.