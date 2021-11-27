Vijayawada reports 1,800 crimes against women

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,800 crimes against women have been reported from June 15, 2020 to November 24, 2021 in the limits of Vijayawada Police Commissionerate and of which chargesheets have been filed in 1,208 cases and 592 cases are still under investigation.

Speaking at a crime review meeting on Friday, City Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu said 85 of the total cases were registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. West Zone topped the list with 51 cases from three police stations under its purview. In all, 64 cases under the POCSO Act and 43 rape cases were reported during the period, said Sreenivasulu, who took charge as the Commissioner of City Police on June 15, 2020.

“Not just conventional crimes, Vijayawada police have also focused on anti-social activities such as gambling, cricket betting and rooster fights. A total of 1,908 cases have been registered and `1.32 crore has been seized from the accused,” he explained.

Special emphasis was laid on implementing the Motor Vehicles Act in the city following directions of the State and the District Road Safety Committees. “In 2021, a total of 6,54,873 cases of traffic rule violations have been booked and `12 crore fine has been collected. A fine of `6.18 crore has also been collected from 4,06,086 traffic rule violators,” he said.

The city police have achieved an overall recovery rate of 77.58% this year so far as against 81.92% in 2020 and 76.94% in 2019. “The crime detection rate has slightly declined due to Covid-19. The police have seized banned tobacco products worth `5.60 crore and filed 338 cases against traders and suppliers. As many as 1,468 cases have also been registered against smugglers of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) into the State and 1,016 vehicles have been seized in raids conducted along with the SEB,” said Sreenivasulu, who is set to retire from service in a week.

Urging students to keep themselves away from the influence of harmful substances like ganja and drugs, the CP said stringent laws have been enacted to deal with drug traffickers and ganja smugglers. “The city police have opened 118 rowdy sheets and 618 suspect sheets against those found creating law and order problems. Also, 18 persons have been externed from the city for six months,” the CP said, while narrating the initiatives taken by him to maintain law and order effectively.

Terming his stint at the City Police Commissioner satisfactory, Sreenivasulu appreciated the endeavour of police personnel in strict implementation of Covid protocol and effective maintenance of law and order in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate.