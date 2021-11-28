STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Engineer in Vijayawada puts up advertisement to sell child porn, arrested

A few months ago, he received a link on Telegram, a messaging mobile application, where the person on the other side suggested him to buy pornographic content.

Published: 28th November 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The police commissioner stressed that sharing or viewing child pornographic content is a crime under the IT Act (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police on Friday night arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly purchasing child pornographic content from unidentified sources and further tried to sell it to others to make a quick buck. According to a press release issued by the Vijayawada city police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu, the accused was identified as Shaik Sohail Ahmed, a graduate in civil engineering, from Fakeergudem in Vijayawada city. 

Sohail pursued engineering from a prestigious college in the city and worked at various organisations after graduating. CP Sreenivasulu said the accused was addicted to vices and quit his job as he believed he was not getting the expected salary. He further became addicted to watching porn on the internet.

A few months ago, he received a link on Telegram, a messaging mobile application, where the person on the other side suggested him to buy pornographic content. Sohail purchased the videos from the man who sent him a link of a website hoping it would mint money, if he sold it to others.

“When Sohail opened the link, he found more than 4,000 videos of child pornographic content. Implementing the same idea, he posted an advertisement on Telegram, other social media platforms and various groups. Noticing the advertisement, a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) approached Sohail in guise of a customer and paid him the money for the videos. The NCPCR representative lodged a complaint using the videos as evidence. Police then  arrested Sohail with the help of his IP address and mobile phone location,” the CP explained. 

The police commissioner stressed that sharing or viewing child pornographic content is a crime under the IT Act. He informed that the CBI has set up an online child sexual abuse and exploitation prevention/ investigation unit which collects data regarding the publication and transmission of information related to online child sexual abuse. “A case has been registered against him under section 67B of IT Act,” the CP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Police
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp