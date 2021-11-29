VMC identifies 25 shops selling pets sans permits

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a two-week operation carried out by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials, it was found that as many as 25 shops selling pets were operating in the city without required permissions from Fire, Animal Husbandry and Forest Departments in violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The survey was taken up in the wake of a recent fire mishap at a home decor store in Rajagopalachari Street under Governorpet police station limits on October 25, where ornamental fishes, birds and other pet animals were charred to death. Officials conducted a survey to identify the number of shops in the city that were operating under dangerous conditions in order to curb the rampant exploitation of animals for their business.

It was found that when the fire broke out at the home decor store there was neither a security guard present to protect the animals nor any fire safety equipment in place to avoid untoward incidents.Governorpet police informed that the store management refused to lodge a complaint and did not even mention the number of species that died in the fire accident. However, police registered a case under section 429 of IPC and sections 11(1)(a), 11(1) (e), 11(1) (l), 38, 38(1) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA) against the store management when a local NGO, Help for Animal Society (HAS), lodged a complaint alleging animal cruelty.

As per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, pet shop owners and traders must obtain a registration certificate from the State Animal Welfare board or Corporation of the concerned state without which he is/she not authorised to operate the shop.

“Unfortunately, all the 25 shops identified during our inspection did not possess any of the licences from Animal Welfare Board and fire departments. None of them approached us despite the tragic incident,” assistant veterinary surgeon Ravi Chand said. If the shop is not registered or not operating within the standards set by PCAA rules, severe action will be initiated against them. Cases will be filed and their registrations will also be cancelled, he added.

Ravi Chand explained that pet shops cannot operate in or close to areas where there is loud noise or noxious fumes and odours are emitted.As per rule 6 of PCAA, no pet shop can operate on a shanty, shack, pavement or any temporary makeshift arrangement. “Basic amenities such as portable water and proper supply of electricity including power back up should be available to provide animals a safe, healthy and stress-free environment. Additionally, stores should have a proper ventilation system and ideal temperature depending on the species of the animals housed,” he explained. When TNIE contacted the traders, they refused to comment on the issue.