Vijayawada Special Enforcement Bureau control room to check on illegal sand

The culprits will be punished strictly by filing criminal cases against them, said Sattibabu.

Published: 03rd October 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sand mafia

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Saturday set up a control room to curb irregularities pertaining to sand such as illegal transportation, illegal mining and black marketing in the city. 

Addl SP Moka Sattibabu said public can inform the SEB by dialling 9392917733 and their identity will be kept secret. The control room operates round-the-clock and is aimed at monitoring sand sales in the city. The culprits will be punished strictly by filing criminal cases against them, said Sattibabu.

Vijayawada Special Enforcement Bureau
