Hundreds take part in cyclothon, walkathon

VIJAYAWADA: People from all walks of the society participated in the cyclothon and walkathon flagged off by Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava from Benz Circle here on Sunday to mark Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Bhargava expressed his happiness over organising programmes for the protection of environment and pollution levels in the city.

Collector J Nivas called on the youth to pursue healthy habits by encouraging bicycle riding for their daily needs. Similar programmes should be conducted by the civic body with the support of the NGOs to improve healthy habits among the residents of Vijayawada, he suggested.

City Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu said that small countries are giving good performance in sports and sports should be further developed in the country. Although the country has had some success in sports in the last two or three Olympics, the youth should show interest in youth sports and make it a habit to increase physical fitness.

Earlier, Rajat Bhargava flagged off a cycle rally, which started at Benz Circle and passed through Ramavarrapadu, Benz Circle, BRTS Road, Police Control Room and ended at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium. VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, Sub Collector Praveen Chand and other officials were also present.