STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Hundreds take part in cyclothon, walkathon

City Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu said that small countries are giving good performance in sports and sports should be further developed in the country.

Published: 04th October 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

People take part in cycling and walking as part of Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav in Vijayawada on Sunday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People from all walks of the society participated in the cyclothon and walkathon flagged off by Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava from Benz Circle here on Sunday to mark Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Bhargava expressed his happiness over organising programmes for the protection of environment and pollution levels in the city.

Collector J Nivas called on the youth to pursue healthy habits by encouraging bicycle riding for their daily needs. Similar programmes should be conducted by the civic body with the support of the NGOs to improve healthy habits among the residents of Vijayawada, he suggested.

City Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu said that small countries are giving good performance in sports and sports should be further developed in the country. Although the country has had some success in sports in the last two or three Olympics, the youth should show interest in youth sports and make it a habit to increase physical fitness.

Earlier, Rajat Bhargava flagged off a cycle rally, which started at Benz Circle and passed through Ramavarrapadu, Benz Circle, BRTS Road, Police Control Room and ended at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium. VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, Sub Collector Praveen Chand and other officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyclothon walkathon
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp