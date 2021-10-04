Traffic training centre to help reduce road accidents and fatalities

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada will become the first city in the State to have a dedicated traffic training centre in less than a month. The training centre will be supported by Delhi-based non-profit organisations—Institute for Road Traffic Education (IRTE) and College for Traffic Management. “Initially, a traffic training centre will be formed with available infrastructure and soon it will be formed into an institute in future. IRTE and College of Traffic Management will provide resource persons to train our personnel in various issues pertaining to traffic,” DGP Gautam Sawang told TNIE.

The centre aims to take measures on reducing road mishaps and fatalities, and ensuring smooth traffic flow and safe roads for users. Through this centre, police officers and other stakeholders from various departments (including government and private institutions) will be given training on various issues related to traffic such as traffic management, road safety education, traffic enforcement, traffic engineering and public health for road safety and other issues.

Gautam Sawang announced the setting up of the centre in a workshop held recently on road safety meeting where the officials from various departments participated and discussed on ‘Capacity building in Road Safety Management’. Also, the centre will help in building enough manpower to streamline traffic in cities, towns and highways, traffic engineers to study road patterns, transport officers, creation of practical data for future reference, coordination of departments concerned such as road transport, national highways.

“The training will mainly focus on department of traffic enforcement, forensic science, traffic engineering, department of law, driver training, road safety education and public health for road safety. We are focusing on rural areas where the number of road accidents and fatalities are high,” he explained.