Rain brings respite to city, disrupts normal life

While the heavy rains that lashed parts of Vijayawada on Monday came as a relief to some from the heat, it brought discomfort to the others.

Published: 05th October 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

IJAYAWADA: While the heavy rains that lashed parts of Vijayawada on Monday came as a relief to some from the heat, it brought discomfort to the others. The rain began pouring in the city at 3:30 pm and continued till 5:30 in the evening. Post the showers, roads in the city were left inundated with rainwater.
Residents had a tough time commuting to Eluru Road, Kothapeta, Moghalrajpuram and the underpass near Kaleswara Rao Market among other areas. The heavy flow of water disrupted traffic movement on Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Pipula Road, Kothapeta-Chitti Nagar Road and Pantakaluva Road. 

Due to the heavy inundation, the railway underpass behind the Pandit Nehru Bus Station looked like a pool, prompting the civic body officials to engage diesel engines for pumping out the water. At several spots especially between Seetharampuram and Vijaya Talkies Centre, several commuters had to  wade through knee deep water as drains overflowed on a  stretch of Eluru Road. 

As the civic body officials have started mending the damaged roads in various parts of the city, motorists commuting on the inner road through Prakash Nagar faced severe inconvenience due to the dust. Meanwhile, the civic body officials stated that estimates prepared for recarpeting the damaged stretch, and works for the same will commence shortly.

