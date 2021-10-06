STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops foil villagers’ bid to instigate religious dispute

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Kaikaluru police on Tuesday arrested four people  for resorting to a conspiracy,  where an idol of Lord Shiva was installed at a vacant land identified for the construction of a village secretariat at Mulalanka Village, Kalidindi Mandal, Krishna district. 

Circle Inspector YVVL Naidu said, on September 28, villagers identified an idol of Lord Shiva in a site where a village secretariat was proposed to be constructed and raised objection over construction.Upon receiving the information, Gudivada Division Panchayat Officer M Nagi Reddy interacted with the villagers and constituted a team to ascertain facts in the matter, the CI said. 

The team has recently submitted their report to Nagi Reddy, the CI added. Our investigation revealed that the four accused purchased an idol of Lord Shiva for Rs 10,500 from an artisan at Chilakaluripet in  Guntur district and installed it at the site identified for constructing the village secretariat. The accused along with other villagers tried to portray the idol as swayambhu (idol which is believed to have naturally appeared) and tried to create religious disputes, he said. 

